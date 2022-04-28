OAK HALL, Va.-Police in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash in Accomack County that left one woman dead.
Police say that Veronica Milboune was traveling north on Route 13 and failed to yield to the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 175, striking an Impala driven by Sheryl Lewis.
Lewis suffered serious life threatening injuries and later died at the scene.
There was a 15 year old passenger in the car with Lewis as well, they were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.
Milboune suffered minor injuries.
Charges will be forthcoming.