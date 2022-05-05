SEAFORD, Del.- The Woodland Ferry in Seaford will be temporarily closed Friday, May 6, due to staffing issues, the Delaware Department of Transportation has announced.
Ferry operations are expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 9.
DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry, which transports vehicle and foot passengers between Seaford and Laurel, Del. However, traffic from nearby Bethel, Blades and even Galesville, Md., use the ferry as well.
Since April 30, the Woodland Ferry's new hours of operation have been 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on weekends. DelDOT said the temporary changes in the ferry's operating hours are due to staffing issues.
For more information about the ferry, click here.