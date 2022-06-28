SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department has confirmed a raccoon in Ocean City tested positive for rabies this week.
The raccoon had attacked two people in the early morning hours of June 23 in the area surrounding 141st Street.
Health department officials warn that any person, pet or other animal that may have had contact with this raccoon could be at risk for rabies exposure.
To report any contact with or exposure to the raccoon, call the Worcester County Health Department immediately at 410-352-3234. If you call after hours or on the weekend, call Worcester County Emergency Services at 410-632-1311 to reach the health department on-call staff.
If a person has been bitten or scratched, they should seek immediate medical care. Post-exposure treatment is necessary to prevent rabies. If not treated, rabies is fatal. If a pet has had contact with this raccoon, contact your veterinarian immediately.
For more information about rabies, please visit our website at http://www.worcesterhealth.org.