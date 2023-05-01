SNOW HILL, Md. - Worcester County has announced the cancellation of its county-wide burn ban effective immediately. The ban had been in effect since April 24th.
“Due to the significant amounts of rainfall throughout the county during the weekend, the drought conditions have improved, and the burn ban has been lifted,” Fire Marshal Matt Owens said.
The County reminds residents that anyone conducting outdoor burning that the law requires any fire to be attended for its entire duration. Proper tools and a safe water supply are also required.
Further information can be obtained by contacting Fire Marshal Owens at 410-632-5666.