Ocean City, Md.- On August 9 the Ocean City Narcotics/Vice Unit and the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a human trafficking operation in Ocean City, Maryland.
The human trafficking operation targeted females posting advertisements on social media offering sex for money in the Ocean City area. Detectives were able to arage a meeting with a female at a downtown hotel, using one of the posted ads. Detectives were able to identify the female as Brynna Caprise Podest, 23, of Houston, TX. Podest was arrested and charged with prostitution, and procure/solicit prostitution. Podest was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held on a $2,500 bail.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a toll-free hotline, that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-888-373-7888 to speak with a specially trained Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocate. Support is available in more than 200 languages. You can also visit their website at https://humantraffickinghotline.org/
The Ocean City Police Department wants to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, to reach out to the department, by either tip line at 410-520-5136, email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.