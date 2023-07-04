WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - County officials announced a community survey to weigh in on the Comprehensive Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan will help guide the county's growth and development for the next 10-20 years.
Maryland requires that comprehensive plans be reviewed every ten years to evaluate the changes that happened since the last comprehensive plan update. Worcester County is scheduled to conduct the ten-year review between 2021 and 2024.
County officials say the community survey allows county residents, property owners, and students to give their opinion on the changes they'd like to see. The hope is to shape a collective vision for the upcoming Comprehensive Plan update.
For more information, you can visit:
Worcester County Comprehensive Plan updates:
https://www.co.worcester.md.us/comprehensive-plan
Worcester County Community Survey: