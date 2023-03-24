WORCESTER CO., Md. - The Worcester County Board of Education on Tuesday approved a proposed operating budget of almost $132 million for fiscal year 2024.
The proposed budget includes over $4.25m in salary increases, with a 4% cost of living adjustment for certificated employees such as teachers and librarians and a 4.5% cost of living adjustment for support staff. Bus drivers would also see an increase in their hourly rate - $28 up from $25. Their mileage rate would also increase from $1.62 to $1.76.
Other expenditure increases listed in the budget include $60,000 for playground replacement, $100,000 for materials of instruction, and just over $1 million for a health insurance rate increase. The budget proposal presentation noted that in the previous four years, the health insurance rates have either decreased or remained flat.
The budget is nearly an $8 million increase from fiscal year 2023’s approved budget. About eighty percent of the 2024 budget would be covered by Worcester County appropriations with just under twenty percent coming from Maryland State aid.
Now that the proposed budget has been approved by the Board of Education, it will go on for review by the Worcester County Commissioners. If approved by the County, the budget would be adopted by the Board in June.