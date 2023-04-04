BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office has released a School Safety Alert announcing a threat made in reference to Stephen Decatur High School.
The Sheriff's Office is assuring the public that all students and staff are safe. The Worcester County Public Schools have also announced they are aware of the threat. The school system is working in partnership with the Sheriff's Office to investigate the credibility of the threat.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, it was reported that "writing" had been found at the school and is being investigated. The Sheriff's Office says investigations are still underway and will continue into tomorrow.
"Out of an abundance of caution," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "an increased law enforcement presence will be at the school until that time that the threat is deemed non-credible."
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.