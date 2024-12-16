WORCESTER CO., MD - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new Explosives Detection K9 to the force this week. Ardie, a 1.5-year-old German Shepherd, is specifically trained to alert on explosive devices.
Worcester County Sheriff's Office says Ardie recently completed a 6-week explosive canine handler's course in Anderson, South Carolina with his new handler, Deputy Sheriff First Class Kenji Hara. DFC Hara "will work with and integrate Ardie into his job responsibilities, including the scanning of schools, public buildings, and numerous event venues in Worcester County and surrounding areas."
Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli says "Ardie is a remarkable dog, and we are confident that he will be a vital tool in our efforts to keep our community safe".