WORCESTER COUNTY, MD – With Maryland students returning to school this week, Worcester County is changing its security protocols. The school district has adopted new measures to ensure effective communication in crisis situations, putting center the role communication plays in ensuring safety for students, facility, and families.
The new system consists of five statuses: Hold, Shelter, Secure, Lockdown, and Evacuate. These statuses will be utilized by teachers and students in all schools, ensuring a clear understanding of what actions to take in the event of a crisis. If a status is called - the hope is there will be a clear understanding on what to do.
The program is adopted from The "I Love U Guys" foundation, which works on community safety and crisis response.
While Worcester County schools already have safety procedures in place, the new protocols aim to standardize the language used across all schools in the district.
Annette Wallace, Chief Safety Officer of Worcester County Schools, believes that these changes will be significant in emergency situations.
"Sometimes when we're in a crisis, we really go to our lowest level of training, so making sure things are clear for kids, no matter where they are, helps them know what they're supposed to do when they hear a specific code called." said Wallace.
Shawn Goddard, School Security Manager, added that the program will also ensure parents receive clear information, even if they are outside the school premises.
“Parents and families, in a situation that may occur, they’ll see a difference in the way the communication comes out.”
The district emphasized the importance of having a uniform language across its various schools, especially for students visiting other schools for sports and other activities.