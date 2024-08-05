SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced work set to begin on Armstrong Parkway will limit traffic flow.
Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development says a private contractor will be affecting and limiting the flow of vehicle traffic on Armstrong Parkway. These affects are scheduled to be August 12 - August 26th between the hours of 7am and 7pm.
Work is dependent on unforeseen complications or weather delays, says City of Salisbury.
The street will be affected for the full duration of the working period. Anyone with questions can contact Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.