BETHANY BEACH, Del. -- Several bullets dating back to World War II have washed ashore on Bethany Beach.
Lifeguard for Bethany Beach Patrol Forbes Arbaugh says the munitions were found Thursday.
"I believe it has to do with a mixture of the big surf and maybe possibly the beach replenishment that they're doing, but it's just something cool that's popping up around here right now," says Arbaugh.
According to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the hopper dredges that are digging sand offshore have screens on them. On the other end of the operation (beach side) - sand and water is pumped through baskets with smaller screens. The baskets are inspected multiple times daily and occasionally an inspector finds discarded munitions in the baskets. If that occurs, there is a process in place to ensure they are handled and dealt with safely.
No confirmed munitions were found onshore on Friday, but visitor Sophia Galysh went searching for artifacts.
"It's amazing, it's so good to see parts of history coming back from what could have been lost," says Galysh. "I think it's great that we're finding it again."
Beachgoer Tara Briggs' father is a World War II veteran. Learning about the bullets sparked her family's interest and a little extra concern for her kids' safety.
"I have four young kids, so they're all over there playing so yes, but it sounds like people are aware and taking notice so I think they'll be okay," says Briggs.
Lifeguards say all the bullets found were spent, so they should not pose a threat to those digging on the beach.