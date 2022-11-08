DOVER, Del. - Political newcomer Lydia York on Tuesday won Delaware’s general election for state auditor. York, a Democrat, defeated Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer.
York, an attorney, previously served as one of three of Delaware's Democratic presidential electors in 2016.
In September, York defeated embattled former state auditor Kathy McGuiness in the Democratic primary for auditor. McGuiness resigned from office a month later after being sentenced to probation for misdemeanor official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions related to hiring her daughter.