RICHMOND, Va. - Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing criticism from Democrats after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond-based Poolhouse made what was ultimately the single, winning bid for the project on the first day solicitations went out and received a $268,600 contract. The video showcases Virginia tourism destinations and includes a welcome and some narration from the governor. State officials defended the project, while Democrats questioned the use of taxpayer dollars. A Youngkin spokesman said the governor was excited to participate in the project.