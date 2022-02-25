RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rescinded a series of policies, memos and other resources related to diversity, equity and inclusion that it has labeled “discriminatory and divisive concepts” in the state’s public education system. An interim report released Friday outlined the initial findings of a search for such “divisive concepts,” including critical race theory, that Youngkin asked for as of his first acts after being sworn in as governor. The report did not identify any instance of the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom. But it pointed to a range of Department of Education materials, memos, a webinar and a math pilot program as examples it said it had identified and rescinded.
Trending Now
-
Body Identified as Missing Person Jennifer Leyanna of Felton, Del., Suspect Arrested
-
Tax Relief Could Be Coming to Maryland Retirees
-
Fatal Car Crash in Talbot County
-
Man, 19, Shot at Party at American Legion in Dover
-
Delaware Attorney General Announces 87 felony Charges against Five Sussex County People