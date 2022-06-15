RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking several dozen changes to the budget legislation lawmakers sent him earlier this month, including an amendment that would suspend the state tax on gasoline for three months. Youngkin also wants to limit the use of earned-sentence credits that allow inmates to reduce their time behind bars. And after protests outside the Virginia homes of some U.S. Supreme Court justices, he's proposing a new felony related to picketing and demonstrations. The amendments were shared with reporters Wednesday, and the divided General Assembly will consider the governor’s proposals when they convene Friday.
Trending Now
-
Wicomico Sheriff: Suspect in Deputy's Murder 'Should Not Have Been Out on the Streets'
-
Bond Denied for Suspect Charged in Wicomico Deputy's Murder
-
Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Killed Trying to Arrest Fugitive in Pittsville
-
Ford Recalls Over 2.9M Vehicles at Risk of Roll Away Crashes
-
One Killed, Another Injured in Delaware Motorcycle Collision