Aaron R. Pulhamus, beloved husband, father, grandfather and son, passed peacefully at home from this life to the next early on March 20, 2023 surrounded by family and Visiting Angels caregivers.
To read full obituary, click Here.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 10:35 am
Aaron R. Pulhamus, beloved husband, father, grandfather and son, passed peacefully at home from this life to the next early on March 20, 2023 surrounded by family and Visiting Angels caregivers.
To read full obituary, click Here.