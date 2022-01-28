Agnes Cantlay Gismondi, 89, of Parsonsburg, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Sea Cliff, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Cantlay and Agnes McIlveen Cantlay.
She graduated from Wicomico High in 1950, and then earned her nursing degree at Peninsula General Hospital. She was a member of the School of Nursing Alumni Association. As a registered nurse, she worked for Peninsula Regional Medical Center for 5 years, the Wicomico County Board of Education for 18 years, and the Wicomico County Health Department for 11 years before retiring in 2005. She loved raising her family, especially her grandchildren.
