Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&