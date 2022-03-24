lan Austin Booth of Salisbury died tragically in a motorcycle accident on March 16, 2022. Alan was born on February 19, 1960, in Ankara, Turkey to parents Commander Buford Booth and Mary Robinson Booth. Alan’s childhood was spent in Fairfax, VA.
In 1993 Alan met his wife, Donna, in Ocean City. He soon after moved to Salisbury, MD to start a life with Donna and become father to her children, Jenny and Kyle. Alan and Donna later welcomed their daughter, Kaley, who brought him so much joy and pride.
