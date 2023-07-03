Albert Murray, age 96, passed away at his home under the care of his family and Coastal Hospice, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 10:48 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&