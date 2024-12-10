Ann Dell Dumler

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds
diminish late in the afternoon, then shift to the west to
northwest and increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
during the evening.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland
Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Northampton
and Accomack Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern
Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank
River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound
and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
