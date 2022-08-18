Annabelle Disharoon, 71, of Salisbury, MD passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Rada A. Disharoon and Harry B. Disharoon.
After graduating from Wicomico High School in 1968, Annabelle attended Johns Hopkins University. She was employed by Holt Paper Company for 25 years serving as Customer Service Manager and recently retired. She belonged to the Home Owners Association of Avalon Retirement Community.
To read full obituary, click Here.