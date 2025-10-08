Audrene Lorraine Finley

Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT... For the following areas... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... At 143 PM EDT, showers were located along a line extending from 7 nm northwest of Honga River to near The Targets to Saint George Island, moving southeast at 20 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Observed wind. IMPACT...Boaters in small craft could be thrown overboard by suddenly higher winds and waves capsizing their vessel. Locations impacted include... Greenwell State Park, Hooper Island Light, Smith Island, Crisfield, Deep Hole, Nanticoke River Mouth, Southwest Middle Grounds, Ewell, Cuckold Creek, Tangier Sound, Drum Point, Point No Point, Honga River, Fishing Bay, Flag Harbor, Calvert Cliffs, The Targets, Richland Point Buoy, Bivalve, and Deal Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS