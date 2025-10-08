Audrene Lorraine Finley

Audrene "Midge" Lorrane Finley, 88, passed away peacefully at home in Salisbury, Maryland on October 5, 2025. Born on June 11, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Robert C. and Audrene (Tisor) Finley. Audrene lived a full life rooted in the love of her large family. Midge was a hard-working woman full of generosity and a great sense of humor. She loved puzzles, reading, movies, and sharing of her potato salad, peanut butter fudge, and meringue pies with her family and friends.
