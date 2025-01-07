...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 0 to 5 above expected.
* WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset,
and Wicomico Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to
hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM EST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Austin James Lewis, 23, left this world too soon on January 1, 2025, in Salisbury, Maryland. Born in Prince William County, Virginia, Austin was the son of Chris Derek Lewis and Melinda Jackson (Billy).