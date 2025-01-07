Austin James Lewis

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&