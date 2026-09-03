Barbara Claire Wootten, 84, of Pittsville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at her home.
Born December 29, 1941, in Norwalk, CT, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Henry and Evelyn (Nelson) Liechty. Her husband of over 63 years, Lester Uriah Wootten passed away February 15, 2023.
Barbara graduated from Pittsville High School, Class of 1959. She enjoyed a career of over 40 years in the banking industry and later worked for over 20 years at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Salisbury.
She was a proud member of Ayres United Methodist Church for over 75 years. She served the church in roles including Trustee, Treasurer, and Sunday School Teacher. Barbara was a member of the local AARP, Red Hat Society and The Elks Lodge in Salisbury.
Barbara was a wonderful cook and enjoyed gardening and entertaining. Above all, she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Dean Wootten (Heather) and Dana Yates (Brian); five grandchildren, Kelsey Wootten, Gabriel Rincon, Brynn Yates, Lydia Yates, and Andrew Yates; a great-granddaughter, Wren Herpel; three siblings, Jerald Liechty, Karen Thaw, and Richard Liechty; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Jean Hollowell and Donald Liechty.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 3:00 PM at Ayres United Methodist Church, 7516 Gumboro Road, Pittsville, MD 21850.
lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Barbara's memory may be made to Pittsville Volunteer Fire Company, 7442 Gumboro Road, Pittsville, MD 21850.