Barbara Lee Evans, 83, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2022. Born in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wallace Matthews and Mae P. Richardson.
She and her husband, Franklin “Teddy” Evans, owned and operated Spinning Wheel Antiques and Stitchery for many years. She loved to cross-stitch and go antiquing. Barbara and Teddy traveled up and down the East Coast going to many different antique shows where they met many friends along the way.
