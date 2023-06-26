Bernadine K McCurdy died Tuesday June 13 2023 in Salisbury at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore July 22nd1933 the daughter of the late William Andrew Kammerer & Marie Sellmayer Kammerer.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 26, 2023 @ 9:45 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
