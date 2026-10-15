Bernard T. Foster

"Bernie" was a longtime businessman, avid outdoorsman, sportsman, sporting clay instructor, and hunting guide.
He was also the owner of Henny Macks Tavern in Glen Burnie after the passing of his parents.
After retiring from the contracting business, he still continued to stay active driving for several car dealerships, working at a nursery, and most recently Bass Pro Shop.
Bernie loved to drive and also enjoyed steaming his own crabs, working in his yard and spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his mother, Anita Mack and father, Henry Mack, his sister, Anita Wisowaty and baby brother, Billy.
Bernie had four daughters and was the devoted grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.