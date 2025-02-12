Betsy Ann Rogan

Betsy Bowen Rogan, 92, of Berlin, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10th, surrounded by her loved ones. Betsy was born in Salisbury, MD, to Irene Freeman Bowen and Wilmer Bishop Bowen.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: February 12, 2025 @ 11:27 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
