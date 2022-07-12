Bettie Lee Biscoe, 99, of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Coastal Hospice @ The Lake. Born in Sharptown, MD, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Mary (Russell) Sauerhoff.
She grew up in Wilmington, DE and would later move to Salisbury with her husband Edward M. Biscoe, Sr and their first son, Eddie, in 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper in the family business, Sauerhoff Cadillac, and later, T’s Markets, until her retirement in 1987. After retirement, she enjoyed spending her days watching the river from her favorite chair, which she did until the end of a well-lived life.
