Betty Ann Clabaugh, 87, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Born on October 5, 1934 in Sanford, VA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Aline Spence.
She graduated from Atlantic High School and later she attended Wor-Wic Community College and took a few courses at Salisbury University . Professionally, Betty served as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years with McCready Hospital in Crisfield for almost 30 years. She was a longtime member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Pocomoke City.
