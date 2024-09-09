Betty Lou Singletary

Betty L. Singletary, aged 90, passed away at her daughter's home in Silver Springs, NV, on August 28, 2024. Born on June 18, 1934, in Kingsport, TN, to a world awaiting her light, Betty shared her life's journey with her late husband, Roy P. Singletary, and was the pillar of her family, which includes her devoted daughter Gail Singletary and her husband Chris Shore, her caring son James Singletary and his wife Theresa, and her cherished granddaughter Kimberlee Richardson with her husband Justin. She was also the proud great-grandmother to Cheyenne and Reagan Richardson.
To read full the obituary, click here.