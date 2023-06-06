Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE. Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Fine Particulates.. from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Tuesday night. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/