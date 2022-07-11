Beverly B. Hamill, 83 of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on July 2, 2022. Born in Rouyn-Noranda Quebec, she was the daughter of the late George and Gabrielle Wingrove.
She graduated from McKellar General Hospital as a registered nurse in Thunder Bay Ontario. Professionally, Bev worked in Toronto and Hawaii until moving to Salisbury, Maryland on the Eastern Shore. Once in Salisbury, Bev worked at Tidal Health formerly known as PGH and The Wicomico County Board of Education until her retirement.
