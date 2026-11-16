It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Billye Raye Eder, a beloved mother, grandmother, friend, and cherished member of the Delmar community. Billye was born on November 16, 1952, in Nassawadox, Virginia, and she departed this life on November 10, 2026, at the age of 73.
Billye will be fondly remembered for her sweet and kind spirit, her honesty, and her contagious giggle that could brighten anyone's day. Billye also took great pride in her family's connections to the Cherokee Indian tribe, and she enjoyed collecting Native American items and artifacts, which reflected her respect and appreciation for cultural heritage.
Throughout her life, Billye had a passion for music, particularly country music. In her younger years, she made a significant mark by recording a record in Nashville, Tennessee. She delighted audiences with her performances, including sharing the stage with the Grand Ole Opry at the Wicomico Civic Center, an experience that she would never forget.
Billye was survived by her son, Brian Eder and his wife Stacie; three grandchildren, Shane, Zachary, and Haley; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, June Akins. Billye was preceded in death by her parents, William and Virginia Lankford; and two sisters, Dottie Berry and Cennie Maddox.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Billye Raye Eder will be held at 1:30PM on December 5, 2026 at the Community House of the Jerusalem United Methodist Church located at 7077 Forrest Grove Rd, Parsonsburg, MD 21849, where family and friends will gather to honor her life and the indelible impact she made on those who knew her.
Billye Raye Eder will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know and love her.