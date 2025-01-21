Bobby Ray Allen Sr.

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold temperatures/wind chills as low as 2 above
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central,
eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin
is exposed to these temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&