...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to
15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this
afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 2
PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
