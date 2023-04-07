Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 2 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&