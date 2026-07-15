Born in Indonesia to a Dutch family, Carlette enjoyed her early years in the tropics with her mother and two brothers while her father worked in a sugar factory as a chemist on the island of Malang.
At the age of 7 the family was separated and detained during the war in Japanese camps. Luckily, Carlette was able to stay with her mother in the girl's camp during those terrible years, but the traumatic things she experienced always stayed with her and affected her throughout her life.
After the war the family moved to the war-torn Netherlands for a short time but then decided to return to Indonesia where her father once again worked in the sugar plant. Unfortunately, shortly after their return he was killed by rebel sniper fire while traveling home for the weekend to be with his family.
Fatherless, Carlette and family returned to The Netherlands where Carlette attended Dutch schools and adjusted to life in a cold climate while her mother supported the family as a social worker helping refugees.
After her basic studies Carlette attended secretary and domestic skills schools, but Carlette had no interest in either, she wanted more from life. Exhausted by Carlette's rebellion, her mother found her placement in England as a nanny to help a kind family whose father was a physician. There she found a love for adventure and new places, and was very inspired by the work of the physician, whom she often worked with.
Therefore, began her passion for the sciences and healing. Carlette received her first two certifications as a Dosimetrist (Radiology therapist) in The Netherlands. She then returned to Surry, England to work in the hospital with the same doctor as a senior Radiologist. In 1964, at the age of 29, her brother Paul had already immigrated to the U.S.A and Carlette decided to follow. She worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NY creating treatment plans for cancer patients and also as an assistant professor while earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia University. In 1976 she moved to Knoxville to earn her Masters of Science from the University of Tennessee. Carlette was always extremely grateful of the opportunities that America provided for her, especially to the Physicians Committee of Columbia whom first supported her studies. She worked hard and enjoyed her friends and her life.
Carlette's career as a research assistant, professor, and Radiology Technician was in high demand. She moved to Pennsylvania, Florida, and California before she settled and built her home in Salisbury, MD, where she spent 33 happy years. She retired in 2000 after a long career of teaching and helping others.
Carlette never married and like her mother adored animals, which were her family. Tucker and Tasha, Matilda, Cleopatra, Tinka, Dancer and Buster, were deeply loved and cherished. She is survived by two nieces and two nephews. Our deepest thanks to her dear neighbors whom helped her so much during her last years.
May you rest in peace dear Carlette.