Carlisle Boyd Redifer, 87, of Salisbury, MD, passed on February 8, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with his family by his side on the day of his passing. He was born on January 12, 1935 in Churchville, VA to his late parents, Austin Boyd Redifer and Edna Gaines Redifer. He was the husband of the late Lorraine Redifer.
Always a social and caring person, Carlisle deeply appreciated the blessings of visiting with family and friends and engaging in meaningful conversations. His interests and experiences were many and varied so he always had plenty to talk about. Carlisle's companionship will be fondly missed by all those who loved him.
