Carlos Gonzalez Diaz Sr., 85, passed Saturday, October 24, 2026, at home. Born in Puerto Rico, his parents were the late Jose Antonio Gonzalez and Margarita Gonzalez Diaz.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carlos Gonzalez Jr.; brothers, Arnaldo Gonzalez, Efrain Gonzalez, Jose Antonio Gonzalez, Robert Gonzalez; his sister Maria Antonia; and one great granddaughter Skylar Rose Gonzalez-Torlish.
Carlos will be remembered for his loving heart, wonderful sense of humor, and strong work ethic. He worked at Sunshine Laundry for years and owned an ice cream parlor and restaurant at the Laurel Flea Market. Carlos was a hardworking man who took pride in being a handyman, always ready to put his skills to use and lend a helping hand.
He had a comical personality that brought laughter and joy to anyone around him. Pops as a lot of us would call him loved traveling, crabbing, fishing and cooking with family.
As a husband, grandfather and great-grand father, Carlos held a cherished place in his family's heart. The love he shared, the laughter he brought, and the memories created with him will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.
His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love, hard work, and humor will continue through the generations of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Ruth Gonzalez, a loving father to his daughter Beatriz Gonzalez-Torlish, her husband Michael Torlish, his grandchildren, Sonia Gonzalez, Carlos Gonzalez III, Cory Gonzalez, Alicia Torlish, Antonio Torlish, Savannah Gonzalez, Martin Mireles, and great grandchildren: Kyra Gonzalez, Amya Gonzalez, Elijah Jean, Alexandra Torlish, Nicholas Torlish, Bigelow, Diego Diaz Jr, Ayden Gonzalez, Sophie Gonzalez, Ariana Jones, Miracle Jones, and Natalia Fontilus. His memory will continue you through his two sisters Delores Gonzalez and Susie Gonzalez, a brother Luis Gonzalez and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2026, at Holloway Funeral Home-Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.