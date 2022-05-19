CARLTON LLOYD (BUDDY) WHITEHEAD ,84
A Man with many titles Dad , PopPop ,Poppy , Brother and Friend passed with grace at his home in Girdletree MD on May 8th .
He won his battles with health issues and joined the “Love of his life “Patricia Mae Whitehead. Married in 1956... the rest is A LOVE story!! They are together once again, walking hand in hand in the green grasses of Heaven! They rejoice with many dear love ones. Born to Tennis and Severn Whitehead during the Depression in Stockton Maryland on May 5 at home. He was the 7 child of 9 children.
