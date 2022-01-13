Carmon Denise (Acton) Molnar, age 56, entered eternal life on January 3, 2022.
Carmon grew up in Montgomery County, MD with her large adoring family. She graduated from Frostburg University in 1991 and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to be an educator, later earning her Master of Education from Salisbury University. Teaching would be one of her greatest passions in life; Carmon taught for 29 years until her retirement in 2021. It is estimated that through her work, she touched the lives of over 10,000 students. She met and married Chuck, the love of her life, while working at the beach. Carmon was a wonderful mother and was all about family. She never missed a beach vacation or a family event on the Western shore. True to her nature, she was the unofficial photographer wherever fun happened. Her camera captured Zachary and Madison at countless events. Her friends and family are blessed by her photography and love of crafting with a heavy emphasis on scrapbooking.
