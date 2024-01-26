Carol Anne Dandrade

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVER THE WATERS THIS MORNING...
Areas of dense fog with visibility 1 NM or less are expected
through this morning. Visibility may drop to half mile or less in
some areas, particularly over the upper Chesapeake Bay. Boaters
are encouraged to take extra precaution when navigating the waters
this morning.