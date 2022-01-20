Carolyn Ann Powell, 76, of Salisbury, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Born on July 1, 1945 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lee & Marjorie Williams.
She graduated from Onancock High School and later Delmarva Beauty Academy. Professionally, Carolyn was a beautician in her early years at Pine Bluff Village and other salons in Salisbury. She later served as a Nursing Assistant for 30+ years with Genesis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury.
To read the full obituary, click here.