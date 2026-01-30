Carolyn G Miller

Carolyn Grace Miller of Salisbury, MD and formerly of Follansbee, WV passed away on January 27, 2026 and is now reunited with her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald Michael Miller, her dear mother, Ellen Tomlinson Goudy, and her siblings. She is survived by her only daughter, Kim Nechay, and son in law, Frank Nechay; granddaughters, Madilyn Nechay, Abbigail Nechay and Hanna Tilghman (Adam) and a soon to arrive great granddaughter; her sisters in law, Anne Miller (WV), Dolores Miller (SC) and Leonie Miller (WV) and brother in law, Horace Drewett (OH); many nieces and nephews and their beautiful families; and, her cherished pen pal of 63 years, Yoshiko Sekido of Aichi, Japan.
