Carolyn “June” Bell, 81, of Salisbury, flew away to be with Jesus on January 20, 2022 with family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1940 in Perryhawkin, Maryland to her late parents, Orville Butler and Mary Beauchamp Jackson. She was married to the late Albert Franklin “Frankie” “Silver Fox” Bell for 38 years.
June grew up in Perryhawkin on the farm as a child and Princess Anne as a teenager. She received her diploma from Washington High School. Following graduation, she worked as a sales representative at Hess Apparel in Salisbury. She then became an Investor and Loan Officer for Truckers and Savings Bank, which then became Equitable Bank, Maryland National, and finally Nations Bank in Salisbury.
