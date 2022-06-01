Catherine Ann Miles graduated into Glory May 30, 2022. She was born in Salisbury, MD on June 9, 1931. She was met at Heaven’s Gate by her parents Stanley and Iva Bozman Miles and her sister Peggy Miles Horner as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her cousin and legal guardian, Bonnie Adkins, faithful and caring cousin Patricia Adkins Jamieson and cousins Sandra Adkins Murphy of Cambridge, MD, Eddie Adkins of Salisbury, MD and Barry Adkins of Snow Hill, MD.
