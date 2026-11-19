Dr. Catherine E. Walkovic, 70, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2026, following an aggressive form of ALS that took her far too soon. Her wife, Ann Bolek, and her dear friend Karin Jagiela were by her side.
Cathy is lovingly remembered by her wife, Ann Bolek; her mother, Edna Lowry; her brothers, Paul Walkovic (Regina), Bob Lalka (Anna Mae), and Joe Lalka (Denise); and her sisters-in-law Eleen Amato (Dennis), and Mary Jane Bolek (Larry Tolbert).
She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews: April, Kimberly, David, Rob, and Joe as well as many beloved nieces and nephews on Ann's side who were part of her extended family and the legacy of love she leaves behind.
Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Diane; her father, Paul Walkovic, stepmother Joanne Walkovic, and her stepfathers, Joe Lalka and Larry Lowry.
Cathy was a kind, generous, and outgoing woman with a sharp mind and a wonderful sense of humor. She had a way of making people feel welcome and comfortable, and her warmth and personality touched the lives of so many. She was intelligent, thoughtful, and always willing to give of herself. Those who knew Cathy will remember her laughter, her generosity, her kindness, and the special way she connected with others.
Cathy was also a lifelong animal lover. Her home was almost always filled with the companionship of cats and dogs, who were an important part of her life. Her love for animals was another reflection of her kind and compassionate heart. Her beloved dog, Wendy, remains behind and will always be a special part of the memories Cathy leaves with those who loved her.
Education was central to Cathy's life and career. She earned degrees from Gwynedd Mercy University, Kutztown University (M.Ed.), and Widener University (Ed.D.). Over more than 35 years in education, she taught in the Philadelphia area before spending much of her career in the Parkland School District near Allentown, Pennsylvania, where she served as a reading specialist at Ironton Elementary School.
Throughout her career, Cathy put her students first, relying on educational research and proven practices to provide the most effective reading instruction and support. She believed sound educational decisions should be guided by research rather than passing trends. She also took pride in hiring and training Title I teacher aides, whom she affectionately called "the cream of the crop." She valued their dedication and contributions, bringing enthusiasm, laughter, and genuine joy to her work and the school community. Her warmth was appreciated by colleagues, students, and parents alike.
After earning her doctorate, Cathy was invited to teach graduate-level courses as an adjunct professor at Kutztown University while continuing her work as a reading specialist. Over seven years, she taught every course in the Reading Specialist program at least once, earning the respect and admiration of her students. Following her passing, former students shared heartfelt tributes, including, "Doc, I learned so much from you as a professor and as a person. You were my favorite professor."
Cathy also shared her expertise beyond the classroom, co-presenting research-based papers at the annual Pennsylvania State Literacy Association (PSLA) Conference over four years and co-authoring a PSLA position paper.
Early in her teaching career, Cathy volunteered for two years with Mercy Corps, teaching children of Cuban immigrants in Hialeah, Florida. A gifted and dedicated athlete, she competed in multiple sports throughout high school and college. In fact, only a serious eye injury prevented her from pursuing her dream of trying out for the U.S. Olympic field hockey team. Cathy had a love for music and enjoyed playing guitar at church and for friends. She and Ann shared a love of travel, exploring national parks, and spending time at Assateague, where they treasured birdwatching and watching the wild ponies. Cathy appreciated life's simple pleasures, whether enjoying a cold beer by the pool, or simply spending time with those she loved. She embraced every opportunity to enjoy life and make memories.
Although Cathy's life was taken far too soon, the memories she created, the laughter she shared, the kindness she showed, and the many lives she touched will never be forgotten. Her family and friends will forever cherish the time they had with her and carry her memory in their hearts.