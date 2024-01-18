Catherine Lucile Lane

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Watch,
northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2
to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 PM EST Saturday. For the
Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
