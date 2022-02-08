Charles (Chuck) Allan Johnson, born March 26, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Elmer and Helen Johnson; passed away on January 26, 2022 in Salisbury, MD.
Chuck leaves behind his daughter Barbi and her lifelong friend Rhonda, his longtime friend Jane Quillen, his ex-wife and beloved friend Vickie, his grandchildren Natalee, Tyler, and Tayler, along with many others who loved him dearly. Chuck was an avid New York Jets fan and a diehard Harley Davidson enthusiast.
